Abdullahi Adamu grossly misquoted on deployment of BVAS, e-transmission of results – APC Spokesman

By Chimezie Godfrey

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu was grossly misquoted on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV), says Barr. Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Morka who made this assertion in a statement on Thursday noted that media reports that Chairman Adamu kicked against INEC’s decision to deploy BVAS and electronic transmission of results is patently false.

He therefore said that such insinuation was an unfair misrepresentation of the National Chairman’s comments.

He said,”A section of the media is awash with comments credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV), otherwise known as electronic transmission of election results, for the 2023 general elections.

“Media reports that Chairman Adamu kicked against INEC’s decision to deploy BVAS and electronic transmission of results is patently false, and constitutes an unfair misrepresentation of the National Chairman’s comments.

“At a meeting with the Commonwealth pre-election delegation, yesterday, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in response to a question regarding the country’s preparations for next year’s election, the National Chairman noted that while preparations were in top gear, he tasked INEC to take effective steps to bridge any gaps that may be created by electricity and telecommunications network challenges in certain outlying voting districts in the country in order to ensure a smooth and successful deployment of BVAS and other technologies to ensure free and transparent elections.

“To be clear, Chairman Adamu did not kick against the deployment of BVAS or electronic transmission of results as erroneously reported by sections of the media.”

Morka pointed out that the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari midwifed the successful reform of the Electoral Act, the introduction of (BVAS) among other technological innovation, and has superintended the conduct of credible, free, fair and transparent elections in Edo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States.

“Our Party and Government remain committed to the highest levels of electoral transparency and democratic consolidation in our country,” he stated.

