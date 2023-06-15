Abdulkarim Chukkol becomes Acting Chairman EFCC

By Isaac Aregbesola

Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol has stepped in as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following the suspension of its former chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, by the Federal Government

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the suspension of the EFCC chairman in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Bawa was suspended based on “weighty allegations of abuse of office” levelled against him and was asked to handover to the Director of Operations in the commission

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukko, who stepped in as Acting Chairman of the Commission was until this new role, EFCC Director of Operations.



He is a pioneer staff of the Commission and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One.

Chukkol is a consummate and vastly experienced investigator with specialty in cybercrime and money laundering.

His Command appointments include spells as Head of Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja Zonal Commands 2011 -2016, pioneer Commander, Uyo Zonal Command in 2017 and Commander Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020.

Chukkol has participated in several special operations with international law enforcement organizations and maintains close relationship with them.

The agencies include the FBI, UK National Crime Agency, United States Postal Inspection Service, United States Secret Service, Australian Federal Police, Dutch Police, German Police, South African Police etc.

The acting EFCC boss has worked closely with other Governments to develop law and infrastructure for carrying out law enforcement actions.

He is Nigeria’s Contact person at the International Mass Marketing Fraud Working Group representing key Government regulatory, law enforcement, prosecution, immigration and customs, financial intelligence, consumer protection agencies.

He also represents Nigeria at trade and competition bureaus dealing with mass marketing-related issues from Spain, Nigeria, Belgium, Europol, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

Chukkol has attended several courses, seminars and workshops on Public Corruption, Advance Fee Fraud and other economic and financial crimes locally and internationally, including Oxford University, United Kingdom, in 2022.

His work and initiatives over the years have earned him several local and international awards and commendations, including the “Most Outstanding Award in Operations” by the EFCC and “Outstanding Performance Award” by the U.S. Department of Justice, among others.

The acting EFCC Chairman, holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States.

He also has Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.

He is also an alumnus of the FBI National Academy, Quantico; European Center of Security Studies, Germany and a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.(NAN)

