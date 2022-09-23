Abductors release police Inspector, 2 others kidnapped in Ogun 

By Abiodun Lawal

Police in Ogun says a police Inspector and two others kidnapped on Wednesday at Waasinmi on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway have regained their freedom.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in Abeokuta on Friday that kidnappers operating in military camouflage abducted the victims at Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

“The victims regained their freedom at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday and have since been reunited with their families.

“The kidnappers came under intensive pressure and aggressive trailing by the police and were left with no choice other than to release the captives,’’ he stated.

Oyeyemi added that Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Mr Lanre Bankole had directed that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the kidnappers were all arrested and brought to book. (NAN)

