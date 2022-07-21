Abductors release  Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor

By Suleiman Shehu

Mr Christopher Bakare, a supervisor of the late former Oyo Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm, has regained freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that he was reportedly released by his 8abductors after the payment of N5 million ransom.

NAN recalls that Bakare was kidnapped on Saturday at about 7.00 p.m, at the farm located at Jabata in Ogbomosho area of the state.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had earlier contacted the victim’s family, demanding for N100 million ransom before his release.

A reliable family source who sought anonymity told NAN on Thursday that Bakare was released on Wednesday after the payment of the ransom.

The source said that the ransom was taken to a forest in Otte area, the boundary between Oyo state and Kwara state, on Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

The spokesman of the Oyo state police command, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the release to NAN on Thursday in Ibadan.

“Yes, he has regained his freedom. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” Osifeso said.(NAN)

