Abductors release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

By Zubairu Idris

Kidnappers have released 21 teenagers abducted from a farm in Mairuwa in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The teenagers, between the ages of 16 years and 21 years were kidnapped on the farm five days ago.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isa, announced their release on Saturday in a statement, but did not state whether ransom was paid or not.

“It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted teenage workers that were kidnapped while working on a farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“They have already been reunited with their families, while investigation is on-going,’’ Isa stated. (NAN)

