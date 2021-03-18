Abductors release 18-year-old girl in Kabbi after collecting ransom

March 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police Command in Kebbi confirmed the release an 18-year-old girl, Naja’atu Faruq, who was abducted on March 13.

The girl was abducted at Gangaren NEPA GRA in Birnin Kebbi by gunmen.

DSP Nafi’ Abubakar, the command’ spokesman told the News Agency (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, that the girl was released on Wednesday night and reunited with her family.

Speaking with journalists, the father the victim, Faruq Mohammed said the family had pay ransom secure her release.

The father, however, declined disclose the paid as ransom the kidnappers.

He appreciated Almighty Allah for saving the life of his daughter, whom he said was in good health condition.

Mohammed also thanked the entire of the for their empathy, concern and prayers during the difficult time the family found itself. (NAN)

