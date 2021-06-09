Abductors of UniJos lecturer, Ella, demand N10m ransom

 Abductors of Dr Dan Ella, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Art, University of , have demanded a of 10 million to secure his release.

Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the Academic Staff of University (ASUU) of the institution, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in .

NAN reports that gunmen abducted Ella in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence, Haske Quarters, Lamingo community of North Area of Plateau.

“This is a sad development; gunmen coming after our members who are just average Nigerians.

“As I speak, the kidnappers have put a demand for a of 10 million to secure his release,” he said.

The ASUU chairman on security agencies to intensify to ensure the release of his colleague.

He also urged the personnel to be proactive in addressing the security challenges in the country.(NAN)

