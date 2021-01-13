Abductors of former Ekiti chairman of IPMAN demand N60m ransom– Family source

Suspected kidnappers, who abducted a former chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers (IPMAN), Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, at one of his fuel stations in Ado Ekiti, a few days ago, have allegedly demanded a N60m ransom for his release.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinbami was kidnapped last Sunday, around 9:00pm, by four gunmen at one of his several filling stations located along the Ado Ekiti- Ijan Ekiti road, Ado Ekiti.

A source close to the family, who pleaded for anonymity, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, that the abductors had contacted his family on Tuesday night, and reportedly demanded N60m before they could release him.

” You know our man was kidnapped on Sunday night in a very dramatic way, and very late on Tuesday night we got a call from them asking us to pay N60m if we are to see him again. We pleaded with them to reduce the amount and we are yet to hear from them since then”, the source said.

When called for his reaction, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig.-Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd), said he was not aware of the ransom demand by the abductors., but that his men were still in the bush trailing the abductors, with the hope that the victim would soon be rescued through the combined efforts of Amotekun, the police and vigilante.

” Let me tell you that our personnel our very much in the bush trailing the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the victim.. It is a joint collaboration with police and other security agents to rescue him unhurt. ” We are appealing to members of the public to volunteer useful and timely information, on the activities of criminal elements in their communities, because the criminals are human beings and not spirits. Our desk number is 09062970421.”, he said. (NAN)