Abductors free four victims in Ekiti State after receiving N1m ransom

By Adedeji Egbebi

Abductors who kidnapped four persons between Oke-Ako and Irele roads in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Wednesday freed the captives on Friday after collecting N1million ransom.

Police spokesman in Ekiti State, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assailants earlier demanded N20 million ransom which the families could not afford.

“The four persons were set free after payment of N1 million which was contributed by our different families and drivers around here who launched a fundraiser because drivers were involved.

“Shortly after they were kidnapped on Wednesday evening, the abductors reached out to the family of one of them demanding N20 million.

“Nothing could be done until Thursday when the families of the four victims came together and started negotiation,’’ a family source said.

Residents of the town also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the negotiation went between N15 million and N8 million before it settled at N1 million.

The ransom was paid at Kuru in Kwara because Ekiti shares border with Kwara at Kuru and at Eruku.

“We appeal to the federal and state governments to help us to dislodge gunmen from the bush around here so that we can be at peace and as well be able to return to farming,’’ a source said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

