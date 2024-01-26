Abduction: Lagos PDP scribe calls for prayers for Aivoji

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians, particularly in the South-West, to pray for the safe release of its abducted Chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians, particularly in the South-West, to pray for the safe release of its abducted Chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji.

The PDP State Secretary, Mr Soji Orioye, who made this plea in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that the abducted chairman was elderly and frail.

According to Orioye, the party believes the abduction of Aivoji will not be treated with levity by the relevant authorities.

“Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji is an elderly man of age and frail, to this end, we are using this opportunity to solicit for your prayers and intervention in anyway to facilitate his safe release from his abductors for a healthy reunion with his family.

“As one of the important political leaders in Lagos state, we believe the abduction of Hon. Phillip Aivoji should not be treated with levity.

“We, therefore, call on the security agencies for quick intervention for his safe release as this will further build the confidence of the people in the success of our security apparatus.

“We are by this release imploring good people of Lagos state and the South-West zone to continue to put him in prayers for God to quickly intervene and ensure that Hon. Phillip Aivoji, the Lagos State PDP Chairman is released safely to his family,” he said.

Orioye said that Aivoji was abducted by gunmen while returning to Lagos from the PDP South-West Stakeholders meeting held on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said that the abduction was witness by Chief Wole Adedapo, the State Treasurer of the party, who was lucky to escape from being abducted. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

