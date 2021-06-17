Abduction, killing reports in Enugu State unfounded –police

The police in Enugu State has waived aside reports of abduction and killing Eha-Amufu community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state, describing the reports as unfounded.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer Daniel Ndukwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu that there was no report or evidence to prove correct the contents of the reports.

NAN recalls that an online publication went viral, alleging abduction of six persons and killing of a woman by suspected hoodlums on June 14 within farming area of the community.

Ndukwe said that operatives of the Divisional Police Office in the area had made discreet inquiry concerning the incident in Aguamade village and entire Eha-Amufu community but there were no proofs to believe such reports.

“No person(s) or group have come to report the case or even similar case to the division for the police to identify location and carry out preliminary investigation.

“Be informed that the command has not received any formal complaint from any person or group of persons, alleging the kidnap of six persons at Aguamade village in Eha-Amufu community.

“Neither has credible information at the disposal of the police proved that such incidence occurred in the area.

“To set the record straight, Isi-Uzo Divisional Police on June 7, at about 6:45 a.m., only received information about a body of a commercial motorcyclist Eha-Amufu community.

“The body was found on Eha-Amufu Road, causing the police to immediately lead a team of police operatives to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the team was prevented by residents, especially youths, from evacuating the said body to the hospital for preservation and to conduct medical autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

“The said residents further threatened to attack the police if they attempt to do otherwise,” he said.

He said further that no person(s) or group has/have volunteered to report an or avail police of credible information regarding the alleged abduction and killing in the community.

“Therefore, the affected persons are urged to report incidents to the police and give the necessary assistance to the police for thorough investigation,” he said.(NAN)