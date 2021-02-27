Abduction: Ganduje announces closure of four tertiary institutions in Kano

By Mahmoud Ndagi , Kano

Following the latest spate of mass abduction of students in some Northern states, Kano state government has announced the immediate closure of four tertiary institutions.

This came barely a day after Newsdiaryonline reported that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of 12 out of over 50 boarding secondary schools due to fear of attack.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mariya Bunkure, said the government took the decision after observing the current situation of attacks on schools in neighbouring states.

The affected institutions listed by Ms. Bunkure are; RMK college of Advanced and Remedial Studies T/Wada, School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo, School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Dev ( SORTED) Rano, and ABCOAD, Dambatta.

On Friday, the government urged parents to evacuate their children and wards from the 12 secondary schools shut as government will announce the resumption date.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the affected schools include, boarding Secondary School Ajingi; Government Girls boarding School Sumaila; Government Girls boarding School Jogana, and Government Girls boarding School Gezawa.

Others include Government Boys boarding School Kafin Maiyaki; Maitama Sule boarding School Gaya; Government Girls boarding School Kachako.