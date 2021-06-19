Abduction: Bagudu visits school, pledges support to security agencies

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Friday night pledged to support security agencies in the fight against banditry across the state.

Bagudu gave the pledge while addressing parents, staff and students of Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri, during a sympathy visit to the college.

The governor assured that his administration would leave no stone unturned until all the abducted persons were rescued, adding that ensuring the security of life and property was paramount.

“As a government, we shall not rest until all students and teachers abducted by bandits from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, are rescued, while additional security would be provided to all institutions of learning”, he assured.

Bagudu,on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari,sympathised with the staff and students of the college, just as he commended security agencies in the state for their quick response that led to the rescue of some of the abducted students and teachers.

The governor also commended parents and guardians for remaining calm and sustaining prayers to God for His intervention.In separate remarks, the parents and teachers of the student expressed gratitude to security agencies for their prompt response in rescuing some of the abducted staff and students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some teachers and students of the institution were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday.

However, a statement issued by the military headquarters in Abuja on Friday, indicated that two teachers and five students had been rescued.

Spokesperson of Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said in a statement that the number of those abducted in the school,was yet to be ascertained, adding that rescue operation was still continuing.

NAN reports that before departure from Yauri, the governor visited Yauri General Hospital to sympathise with victims of another attack by bandits.

He also paid homage to the Emir of Yauri at his palace, and assured that the state government had increased security presence in the area.

Responding, the Emir, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu-Abdullahi commended the governor for placing priority on security matters.. (NAN)

