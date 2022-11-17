Abduction: Ayade appeals for military support in C/River

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has appealed for more military support to address rising trend of insecurity in the state.

The governor in particular asked for the deployment of more troops and Super Tukano jets from military authorities.

The request is contained in a statement in Calabar on Wednesday, by Ayade himself.

This followed Wednesday’s abduction of Nine passengers along the Ikom/Ogoja highway.

The governor while sympathising with the families of the victims, said his admiration would not condole any form of criminality in the state.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this heinous crime which has violated the innocence of our state.

“| appeal for calm, support and cooperation of our people as security men comb through every nook and crannies of the Uyanga forest.

“We are a peace-loving people and as such will not allow criminality of any form to find a fertile ground anywhere in our state.

“We have made a request to the Federal Government to draft more troops to the Uyanga forest as well as the deployment of Super Tucano aircraft.

“Additionally, we have activated the Homeland Security outfit and have engaged local hunters to assist in a private para-military capacity,” he said.

Ayade disclosed the plan of the government to purchase more gunboats and patrol vehicles to protect waterways and highways in the state.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has said that eight out of the Nine abducted passengers had been rescued.(NAN)

