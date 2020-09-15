Abduction: 4 FRSC officers rescued — Official

(NAN)The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits on Monday have been rescued with the help of other security agencies.
The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
NAN recalls that 26 personnel of FRSC were reportedly attacked while traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi on Monday.
NAN also reports that two were killed, 10 were unaccounted for, eight escaped unhurt, while six were injured.
Kazeem, however, said that seven of the attacked personnel were currently receiving treatment in Abuja, adding that six were still abducted.
According to him, out of the 26 attacked on Monday, four have been rescued with the help of security agencies while six were still abducted.
“Two died on Monday. Presently, seven officers are receiving treatment in Abuja,” he said.
Kazeem said that the deceased will be buried according to their religion, adding that necessary arrangements had been made concerning their funerals.
The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, expressed sympathy over the death of the two personnel of the corps that were killed.
He expressed shock over the loss, describing the incident as unfortunate occurrence and prayed their souls to rest in perfect peace.
He, however, condoled with families of the deceased staff and the entire management and staff of FRSC.
He urged the staff not to be deterred by the loss, but be propelled to put in extra effort in selfless service to the nation as a mark of honour to the deceased.
He appreciated the effort of the Department of the State Service (DSS), Army and the Police for their prompt effort to ensure four out of the 10 abducted personnel were rescued.
He assured that the corps would continue to work closely with security agencies to ensure that the criminal elements were brought to book and justice was served when the six missing personnel were found. (NAN).
Leave a Reply