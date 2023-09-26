Abducted Zamfara students: FG not negotiating with terrorists – MoD

By Deborah Coker

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has described as misleading, allegation that the Federal Government was negotiating with the Zamfara terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of Federal University, Gusau.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, by Mr Hope Attari, Acting Director of Press and Public Relations, MoD.

Attari said that the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, was reacting to a statement credited to a governor that the Federal Government was negotiating with the terrorists to secure the release of the students.

Badaru, while condemning the act and reassuring Zamfara residents, said that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to secure their release.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu had given marching order to the military and other security agencies to ensure the release of those abducted.

According to him, the Federal Government is not negotiating with the Zamfara terrorists to secure the release of the abducted. The government is working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the girls and others return home.

“The allegation is false and misleading as the ministry has not mandated any body or group to negotiate on behalf of the Federal Government.”

He reassured Zamfara residents and Nigerians at large of the progress being made for the quick return of the female students and others of Federal University Gusau.

He expressed confidence that the joint security task forces was working discreetly round the clock to get the students rescued.

He extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, the academic community, and the entire residents of the state for the tragic abduction.

He, however, noted that the order of the president had started yielding result as 13 of the abducted students and 3 others regained their freedom on Monday.

“This feat was achieved through the professional efforts of the military.

“I condole with the families of the girls and others that were abducted; I share in your pain and strongly condemn this reprehensible act carried out by suspected bandits,” he said. (NAN)

