Abducted UniAbuja staff, 4 others released

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Kidnapped staff of the University of Abuja have been released through the effort of the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, security operatives.

Confirming their release in the early hours of Friday, the Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of Universities,ASUU, University of Abuja Chapter, Dr Kasim Umar, also appreciated the federal government and security agencies for securing the release of their colleagues.

Umar said the released lecturers and family members are currently undergoing medical checks to ascertain their well-being.

He said security at the University has been beefed up to forestall recurrence.

It could be recalled that the Staff members of University of Abuja were abducted early hours of Tuesday, this week,when gunmen attacked the University Staff Quarters,Giri, Abuja.

During the attack, the gunmen abducted six persons,comprising two professors,one senior lecturer, and three of their family members.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filling this story, it was not clear if any ransom was paid for their release as the ASUU chairperson refused to speak about it.

