Abducted traditional ruler regains freedom in Nasarawa State

Olukayode Babalola

The abducted traditional ruler of Gurku chiefdom in Karu Local Government area of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Jibrin Waziri has been released after a week in captivity.

The traditional ruler and his wife were abducted by gunmen from their home on Aug. 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the release of the chief was confirmed by the Police Command in the state and Gurku Traditional Council.

A statement by Malam Zubairu Adamu, the District Head and Madaki of Gurku, said Waziri was released on Monday.

He however said that the chief’s wife, Hajia Sa’adatu, was yet to be released.

“The royal father was released by his abductors in the early hours of Monday unhurt.

“We thank all that assisted in one way or the other towards the release of the monarch, but regrettably, the abductors are still holding hostage the wife Hajia Sa’adatu who was kidnapped along with the royal father.

“The palace calls for intensified prayers for the release of the wife of the royal father,” he said.

Also, DSP Ramhan Nansel, spokesman of the police command in the state, confirmed the development and said efforts were on to ensure the release of the wife of the traditional ruler. (NAN)

