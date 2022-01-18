Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military

Da Gyang Balak, the District Head of Vwang, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, who was abducted by gunmen has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen on Sunday night kidnapped Balak along Jos-Vom road.

Takwa said immediately the incidence was reported, the commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops of Sector 6 in Riyom on red alert and they began to trail the perpetrators.

“Consequently, the troops, in conjunction with other security agencies, vigilance group and hunters, conducted clearance operations in the mountainous region of Sabon Gida-Kanal, Gero and Dahol general area.

“Two suspects were arrested at an abandoned building during the operation.

“This development led to the release of the paramount ruler by his abductors and he has been united with his family,” Takwa said.

He said that the commander had commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to continue to do more in serving their fatherland.

Takwa added that the commander also advised Plateau residents to support security agencies in their bid to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state. (NAN)

