Abducted lecturers, students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic regain freedom

Abducted lecturers and students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna, have regained freedom, an official said on Friday.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Abdullahi Shehu, made the disclosure in Zaria in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN).

Shehu said that the two lecturers and six students regained freedom on Thursday night and had been reunited with their families after spending 31-day in captivity.

NAN reports that some gunmen attacked the polytechnic on June 10 and took away some lecturers and students.

The incident led to the death of one student while some others sustained injuries.

Shehu declined comment on payment of ransom for the release of the lecturers and students, but told NAN that their families dialogued with their kidnappers before their release.

He advised students to be security conscious and avoid moving at night.

He assured students and the general public of improved security in the institution. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...