Abducted lecturers, students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic regain freedom

 Abducted lecturers and students of Nuhu Bamalli , , , have regained freedom, an official said on Friday.

The institution’ Public Relations Officer, Malam Abdullahi Shehu, made the disclosure in in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN).

Shehu said that the two lecturers and six students regained freedom on Thursday and had been reunited with their families after spending 31-day in captivity.

NAN reports that some gunmen attacked the on June 10 and took away some lecturers and students.

The incident led to the death of one student some others sustained injuries.

Shehu declined comment on payment of ransom for the of the lecturers and students, but told  NAN that their families dialogued with their kidnappers before their .

He advised students to be security and avoid  moving at .

He assured students and the general public of security in the institution. (NAN)

