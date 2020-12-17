Abducted Kankara students released, says Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed the release of all the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Masari, who gave the confirmation on Thursday in Katsina, said the students released were 344 in number.

The governor added that the government had already sent vehicles to convey the children to Katsina, the state captal.

He said that arrangements had been made for their medical treatment, adding that government did not pay ransom for the release.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the freed students had already arrived Zamfara. (NAN)