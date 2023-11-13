Abducted INEC officials regain freedom – Official



By Nathan Nwakamma



The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) in Bayelsa says its officials, who were abducted at the Brass Local Government Area (LGA) Collation Centre since Saturday, have regained their freedom.

INEC had in its social media handle Twitter X expressed concern over the safety of its staff deployed to Brass LGA for the November 11 Governorship Election in Bayelsa.

INEC stated that the abduction of its personnel in two incidents adversely affected the credibility of the electoral process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa learnt that the officials were freed on Monday.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC State Office in Bayelsa, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the release of the officials.

Ifogah, however, said he had no details about the number of the officials and how their release was secured.

Also, the Spokesman for the state Police Command, CSP Asinim Butswat, also confirmed the report to NAN.

Butswat said that the results for Brass was brought to Yenagoa and delivered to the State Collation Centre on Sunday.

He said that sustained pressure from police led to the unconditional release of the officials.

He also spoke on the various arrests that were made in connection with sundry electoral offences but said that the figure was still being compiled.

INEC had earlier on Sunday confirmed the release of its Supervisory Presiding Officer in Sagbama LGA, who was abducted on Friday, November 10. (NAN)

