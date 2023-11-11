Abducted INEC official regains freedom – Official

Abduction

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa says its Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), abducted on Friday, has regained his freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SPO was abducted by gunmen on his way to the Registration Area Centre – 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the state INEC in Yenagoa, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the cheering news in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to Ifogah, the officer is hale and hearty.

NAN reports that the officer, whose name was not disclosed, was abducted while waiting at Amassoma Jetty to board a boat to his place of deployment.

The Spokesman for the Police Command in the state, CSP Asinim Butswat, could not be reached for comments. (NAN)

