Abducted HYPPADEC board member regains freedom

ByThompson Yamput

The Police in Kogi on Thursday confirmed the release of Alhaji Isa Ozi-Salami, member HYPPADEC Governing Board, by his abductors 15 days after his abduction

SP William Ovye-Aya, Public Relations Officer for the police command told journalists in Lokoja that Ozi-Salami has since been reunited with his family.

He said that the 73-year old elder statesman was released on Wednesday evening.

Ovye-Aya, who did not say whether ransom was paid or not before the man’s release, said that the abductors abandoned him somewhere from which he found his way home.

According to him, the police are still trailing the abductors to bring them to book.

Ozi-Salami, a notable politician, was kidnapped at his county home on May 26 at Ogaminana in Adavi Local Government Area of kogi just when he was returning from morning prayers at the mosque.

The kidnappers had demanded for the sum of N120 million as ransom for them to release him.(NAN)

