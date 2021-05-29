Abducted Greenfield University students regain freedom

The kidnapped students of the Greenfield who had been held hostage armed bandits, have been released their abductors.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State confirmed this in a statement.

Aruwan said this was reported to the Kaduna State Government security agencies. According to the reports, at about 2:00PM today, , the hostages were released along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

Fourteen persons were released in total, comprising students and .

It would be recalled that they were abducted armed bandits in April and had been in captivity since then. Five students were gruesomely killed the bandits in the .

Also, he said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has welcomed the news of the students’ release, and conveyed solace and encouragement to them following their harrowing ordeal.

He assured them that the bitterness of the last few weeks, now , would set the backdrop for positive achievements in their lives, as he wished them well for the .

