Abducted Chinese in Niger regain freedom soon — commissioner

By Aminu Garko

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, says two abducted Chinese in Wushishi will soon regain freedom.

He said in a news conference in Minna on Monday that collaboration between the federal and Niger government was ongoing to that effect.

The abducted Chinese who were working with a construction firm handling Zungeru Hydro Dam project were kidnapped three months ago.

According him, the state government combined security operations have destroyed gangs of terrorists in Mariga and Munya local government areas last weekend to rid the communities of bandits.

“Bandits invaded some villages in Kuryano in Gulumi Boka district of Mariga Local Government Area, but security personnel led by the Commander of 31 Field Artillery Brigade joined other security agencies to block them and engage them in a fire fight.

“They were over powered by the combined team that neutralised a number of them and recovered a large number of cattles totaling 317 cows and 73 sheep,” he said.

He said that the bandits also raided Fuka and Daudu communities in Munya Local Government Area within last week and abducted a number of people but some of them were later released.

“In view of the renewed attack on the eastern flank of the day, particularly Munya, the governor has directed a review of the security architecture of the area.

“Very soon, you will see a heavy mobilisation of troops to that area so that we will bring the situation in that area under control,” Umar said.

The commissioner said that only two soldier were injured in the recent military operations, noting that one had been discharged from hospital while the remaining one is recuperating.(NAN)

