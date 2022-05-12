Abducted Catholic Priest in A’Ibom regains freedom

Sunday Bassey

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom, has confirmed the release of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Uboh, abducted from the Church premises at Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

SP Odiko Macdon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command confirmed this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Catholic Priest was abducted from his residence at Ikot Abasi, on Ekparakwa Etinan road, Mkpat Enin LGA.

Macdon said that the victim was released by his abductors at about 2:00 a.m., on Thursday.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, expressed delight with the release of the Priest.

He, however, warned perpetrators of such dateredly acts to desist as the law would soon catch up with them. (NAN)

