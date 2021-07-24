Abducted 5 members of maritime workers’ union, others regain freedom

eight Nigerians, among them five members of Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN) kidnaped by gunmen  in Rivers waters on have regained their .

release of abducted travellers,  which occurred on Saturday evening is sequel to intervension of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and other stakeholders.

DG of NIMASA broke news after a phone conversation with President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju about 8:15 today

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report incidents surrounding the early next week.

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

