Abbas’ leadership of 10th House transformative — Deputy Spokesperson 

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, has described the leadership of the Green Chamber under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas as transformative.

By Femi Ogunshola

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, has described the leadership of the Green Chamber under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas as transformative.

Agbese said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday in his assessment of the leadership of Abbas since elected as the speaker.

According to him, Abbas’ leadership has been a transformative force, inspiring a new era of collaboration and productivity.

He said that the speaker had a record-breaking of over 74 bills that had gone through third reading, 21 of which were signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

“Abbas has already cemented his reputation as a legislative powerhouse, and his leadership style is rooted in empathy, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

Agbese said that the leadership had fostered an inclusive environment by encouraging active participation from all members.

He said that under the speaker’s visionary stewardship, the House had witnessed a legislative renaissance, with a prolific legislative output that testified to his relentless pursuit of progress.

He further said that Abbas’ legislative achievements demonstrated his commitment to social welfare, economic empowerment, and national development.

He added that the speaker had consistently championed initiatives that aligned with the aspirations of the Nigerian people, showcasing his exceptional diplomatic finesse and ability to bridge divides.

“In a nation yearning for exceptional leadership, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has emerged as a shining star, illuminating the path to progress and unity.

“He has reinvigorated hope in a unified Nigeria, providing renewed reasons to be patriotic.

“His commitment to democracy and the rule of law has earned him widespread admiration, and his ability to garner bipartisan support for his initiatives underscores his exceptional leadership qualities.

“As Nigeria navigates its complex socio-political landscape, Abbas’ leadership will continue to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future,” he said.

He commended the speaker’s diplomatic finesse and ability to bridge divides, which he said had been invaluable in a nation as diverse as Nigeria.

According to him, Abbas has brought together individuals from disparate backgrounds in pursuit of a common goal, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to nation-building.

Agbese, however, urged Abbas to continue to champion the cause of the Nigerian people and remain steadfast in his commitment to their welfare.

He said that the speaker cannot do it alone, while calling on all Nigerians to rally behind him and support his efforts to build a better future for the country.(NAN)