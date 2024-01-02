Abbas inaugurates 80-bed hospital in Ikorodu

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, on Tuesday inaugurated an 80-bed hospital in Imota community of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hospital was facilitated by Mr Babajimi Benson, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu at the House of Representatives .

The hospital was constructed and equiped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs)

Inaugurating the hospital , Abass commended the lawmaker for facilitating theproject, and for bringing dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to Mr Jimi Benson, your dedication and relentless advocacy has made this project a reality.

“This project epitomises your commitment to the needs and well-being of the good people of this constituency.

“This is the spirit of service and dedication to the people that every legislator and indeed all public servants should aspire to do.

“As we gather to commission this 80-bed hospital here in Imota, we are not just commissioning a building, but also affirming government’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of all Nigerians,” Abbas said.

According to him., government will continue to invest in health care infrastructure, training, retention of health care professionals, and creating policies that prioritise the nation’s health.



Speaking , Mrs Orelope Adefulire, SSA to the president on SDG’s thanked President Bola Tinubu, for working closely with sub-national governments to deliver key interventions to fast track the actualisation of SDGs

Adefulire also thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu, for his commitment to the social-economic transformation of Lagos State and also commended the leadership of the National Assembly.

She said the SDGs was a universal call to action to end poverty, safeguard the planet, and ensure that people, irrespective of their status, sex, religion, enjoy peace and progress.

“It is fortunate to know that the SDGs cannot be achieved without starting a long process, policies that must be carefully integrated into the medium and long-term national and sub-national development policies and plans.

“It is recognition of this that we are supporting the 36 states and the FCT on SDGs-based development planning.”,she said.

Speaking during the inauguration, Benson appreciated Abass for inaugurating the project, despite his busy schedule.

He also commended the SSA on SDG for ensuring the completion of the project and its eventual take-off.

The traditional ruler of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro, , said the community was excited about the project, adding that it would not only reduce the cost of going to general hospitals at Ikorodu and Agbowa, but also ensure fast access to health care services.(NAN)

By Adepote Arowojobe

