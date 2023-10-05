Abbas felicitates Nigerian teachers on Teachers’ Day

Femi Ogunshola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbass has felicitated Nigerian teachers on the occasion of the 2023 World Teachers’ Day.

Abbas said this in a statement by Mr Musa Krishi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Thursday in Abuja.

He also hailed the teachers for playing critical roles in the mental and behavioural development of their pupils and students.

Abbas said that teachers, or lecturers not only educate but also serve as guardians and mentors to their students at all levels.

The Speaker assured of the readiness of the 10th House of Representatives under his leadership, to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop the education sector in the country.

He promised to ensure better welfare for Nigerian teachers.

Abbas urged teachers to continue to instil discipline and moral standards in their students, to serve as an antidote to crimes and other vices in society.

“This is one reason why all hands must be on deck to ensure that standards in the sector do not fall, to ensure that graduates have the academic and moral qualifications to become leaders of tomorrow,” he said.(NAN)

