Abbas calls for humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip – Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called for sending humanitarian aid, water, and electricity to the Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported.

Abbas visited Jordan on Thursday where he met with King Abdullah II. According to WAFA, Abbas called for ending “Israeli aggression” and delivery of humanitarian aid to the exclave during the meeting.

The Palestinian leader also called for delivering water and electricity to the Gaza Strip and opening humanitarian corridors.

According to Abbas, it is necessary to find political solutions to “end the Israeli occupation” and achieve piece.

In addition, the Palestinian president called for the freeing of all captives and spoke against the killing of civilians from both sides. (Sputnik/NAN)

