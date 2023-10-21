Abba Moro condemns armed robbery attack on Otukpo

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator (Dr) Patrick Abba Moro, has condemned in its entirety the Friday attack by armed men on some banks in Otukpo, Benue State.

Heavily armed men reportedly stormed Otukpo, the headquarters of Benue South Senatorial District and robbed some commercial banks in an operation that was said to have lasted one hour and left a number of persons dead.

Moro who recently bagged a PhD in Leadership and Strategic Studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), described the incident as sad, while calling on the security agents to do everything possible to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act and make them face the wrath of the law.

He sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives, the injured and managements of the affected banks.

The senator in a statement said: “I stand to condemn, in totality, the Friday attack on Otukpo by armed men, which resulted in wanton destruction of lives and property. It’s a very sad incident.

“While sympathizing with the victims of the barbaric attack, I call on security agents to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book. They must not go scot-free.

“My heart goes out to the families of all those killed and wounded, and the managements of the banks robbed. Everything humanly possible would be done to secure our land.”

