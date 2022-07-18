Abba Kyari’s widow turbaned as First ”Gimbiya” of Jama’are Emirate

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Wabi III, has turbaned the wife of late Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, late Abba Kyari, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu as the First ”Gimbiya” (Princess) of Jama’are.

Speaking at the ceremony in his oalace on Sunday, the Emir described her as a “true daughter of Jama’are who has done so well for the development of the entire Emirate”.

Late Kyari hails from Borno but his wife, Hauwa , Nee (Gidado) hails from Jama’are town in Jama’are Local government area of Bauchi state.

”The traditional role of a Gimbiya, is the daughter of the Emir and a liaison between the Emir and the women folk, who do not have direct access in the affairs of traditional institution.

”With this installation, the women of Jama’are now have a representative in the Emirate Council, their voices can now be heard more clearly.

“I am fulfilled that I now have a real daughter of the Emirate in the Council,” he said.

Wabi described Hauwa as an amiable woman who is concerned about the well-being of her immediate people as well as the development of the Emirate.

”She is qualified to be recognised because she possesses all the three reasons that people are recognised for turbaning in an Emirate.

”This include excellence in a particular field of endeavor, meaningful contributions to the development of the Emirate and belonging to the royal family.

“We expect more from her, that is the task on her shoulders now,” he said.

Responding, Hauwa thanked the emir for finding her worthy of the recognition which came to her as a surprise.

She promised to continue to contribute her quota to the development of the Emirate and the people of Jama’are who she said have really impacted positively in her life.

The new Gimbiya, expressed happiness over the recognition which she said will linger on for a long time in her memory.(NAN)

