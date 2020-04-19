Abba Kyari: Why participants at funeral were barred from Aso Rock – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu has explained why some persons in the Presidency were barred from entering the Aso Rock Villa, after the funeral of late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The Aide through his Twitter handle @Garshehu on Sunday, tweeted that there is nothing special about people being barred from entering the villa after attending Abba Kyari’s funeral.

“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa.

“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this,” the tweet read.

Abba Kyari died on Friday and was buried at Gudu Cemetry in Abuja on Saturday.