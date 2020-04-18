Abba Kyari was formidable, unshakable force – ACF

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abba Kyari as ‘‘a formidable and unshakable force behind the presidency of Buhari.’’

The ACF in a statement by its spokesperson, Emmanuel Yawe made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday, said the deceased worked ‘‘quietly but efficiently’’, noting that ‘‘since his appointment in 2015, nobody has been in doubt about his loyalty to his Principal and his government.’’

The ACF stated that it received the news of Abba Kyari’s death with shock and disbelief.

‘‘We had all along since he took ill hoped and prayed that he would survive the coronavirus which he contracted some weeks ago while on an official journey abroad.’’

It recalled that the deceased was a brilliant student at Universities of Warwick and Cambridge all in the United Kingdom and the Nigerian Law School where he studied Sociology and Law.

‘‘Also, of great interest to us was his participation at such management programs like the ones at International Institute of Management Development in Laussane, Switzerland and another one at Harvard Business School, USA.

‘‘We also took note of the fact that in his working life, whether as a legal practitioner at Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo, or as Editor at New Africa Holdings in Kaduna, as a Commissioner in Borno State, Secretary Board of African International Bank, as Chief Executive Officer of UBA, as a Director of Unilever, he left a trail of exemplary records of achievements.

‘‘We at the ACF condole with the President for the death of such a dependable lieutenant/confidant and strong supporter. We Pray for Allah to give him fortitude to bear this loss and guide him as he begins the difficult task of searching for a replacement in such a sensitive office,’’ the press release read.