Abba Kyari: Wamakko condoles Buhari, family

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, also condoled the family of the late Chief of Staff.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Bashir Mani, the Senator expressed shock, stressing that “death is however inevitable, as every living thing must taste it, at the God’s appointed time.

“We have therefore nothing to do, but to most humbly, faithfully and totally submit to the sovereign will of the Almighty Allah.

“While bereaving over the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, I sincerely and most profoundly condole with the President, the immediate family of the deceased and the entire Nigerian citizens,” Wamakko stated.