Abba Kyari: Senate President condoles Buhari

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari.

Lawan also extended his heartfelt sympathy to Mallam Kyari’s family, Government and people of Borno state over the passage of a great son of the state.

“Mallam Kyari drew from his experiences as a lawyer who was called to the Bar in 1983, a banker and a journalist to become an administrator par excellence who did his best as the topmost aide of the President.

A statement by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to Senate President, Lawan said, “Kyari was very deep, firm, focused and unassuming in his national assignment until his death.

“He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.

“He shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

“Mallam Kyari played his role well and will always be appreciated, more so now that the Almighty Allah has called time on his earthly sojourn,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed that Allah will accept his soul into Aljannah and comfort all who have been left in grief by his passage.