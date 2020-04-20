Abba Kyari: Royal family combines 3rd, 7th day prayers over social distancing

Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, early today, returned to the extended family residence of late Malam Abba Kyari for combined third and seventh day post-funeral prayers. Zulum had visited the family on Sunday.

Late Kyari’s royal family decided to combine prayers for third and seventh days so that mourners do not have to return in view of the need for social distancing.

The Shehu of Bama, His Highness, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, led the family in taking the decision. Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Zannah Laisu, moderated clerics and mourners during the prayers that took place at the residence of the deceased’s younger brother, Baba-Shehu Zannah Arjinoma, who is the district head of Banki town in Bama Local Government Area.

Governor Zulum, was accompanied by the Senator representing Southern Borno, Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume, state chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, Secretary to Borno State Government, Chief of staff and some commissioners.

Late Abba Kyari who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, died of corona virus last Friday in Lagos and was buried in Abuja on Saturday.