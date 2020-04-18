Abba Kyari: Osinbajo condoles Buhari, family

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have expressed their heartfelt sympathies to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Malam Abba Kyari, his Chief of Staff.

The condolence message conveyed via Osinbajo’s twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo on Saturday in Abuja, also condoled with Kyari’s wife, Kulu, children and the entire family.

“Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

“May the Lord comfort and be with you all,’’ Osinbajo said.

The Presidency had earlier announced the passage of Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment; but died on Friday, April 17,” Adesina said.

Kyari had since been buried in Abuja.

The Presidency said that a condolence register would be opened at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from Sunday for those who were able to use the window permitted for movement by the FCT administration.(NAN)