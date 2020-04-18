Abba Kyari: Obasanjo, Jonathan, others condole with Buhari

More Nigerians have commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the passing of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the President’s spokesman Garba Shehu has disclosed.

Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan condoled with the President and the Kyari family over the death of the Chief of Staff.

President Buhari also received condolence messages from Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi on behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on behalf of the Northern Governors Forum, he said.

The presidential aide stated that similar message was received by the president from Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum as well as Gov Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kawra and Sen. Umar Ibrahim Kurfi.

Late Abba Kyari, aged 67, left behind a wife and four children and was buried earlier on Saturday in Abuja