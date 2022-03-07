Abba Kyari: No Nigerian can be extradited without following the law -Lawyer 

By Femi Ogunshola

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a Constitutional Lawyer, says Nigeria is a sovereign nation and, no Nigerian citizen can be extradited without following the requisite law.

Ajulo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Federal Government had approved request to extradite the suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari to the U. S.

Ajulo said that no one could be extradited from Nigeria without following the law, adding that an application must be made at the Federal High Court.

He said that now that the Federal Government had approached the Federal High Court requesting for Kyari’s extradition to the U.S., his extradition would not infringe on Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“I do not want to agree that Abba Kyari’s extradition infringe on our sovereignty, whatever the case maybe, the Federal Government and the U.S. government have some bilateral agreements.

“One thing I know is that Nigeria is not a banana republic, Nigeria is a country whose foundation is rooted in law,’’ he said.

Ajulo said that with full adherence to the law, “if any American intelligence agent flouts our law and there was need for his extradition, Nigeria will make the application.’’

According to him, the law is no respecter of anybody; therefore, the full weight of the law will be visited on anyone who runs contrary to it.

NAN reports that the U.S. government had requested for the extradition of Kyari over alleged 1.1million dollars wire fraud involving Abass Ramon (Hushpuppi) and four others.(NAN)

