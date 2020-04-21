Abba Kyari: MAN commiserates with Presidency

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says it will always remember the Late Malam Abba Kyari for his consistent support and encouragement in its advocacy for the development and growth of the manufacturing sector.

Mr Mansur Ahmed, MAN President, said this in a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Abba Kyari, who was President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, had tested positive to coronavirus and died while undergoing treatment in Lagos on Friday.

He was buried in Abuja on Saturday, according to Islamic rites.

Ahmed, commiserating with Buhari, said the late Chief of Staff, in his lifetime, served the nation meritoriously in various capacities in both public and private sectors.

He prayed for courage and comfort for both the Presidency and the family members of the deceased in coping with the loss, which he said was irreparable.

“On behalf of the national council of the manufacturers association of Nigeria and its entire membership, I wish to relay my sincere condolences on his death which regrettably came at this challenging time in your administration’s quest to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His dedication and absolute commitment to the enthronement of good governance and the pursuit of inclusive and equitable national development were always evident in all his engagements with stakeholders.

“Our association will always remember Mallam Abba for his consistent support and encouragement in our advocacy for the development and growth of the manufacturing sector.

“We will continue to pray for the Almighty’s divine intervention in crowning your government’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and bring healing to all infected Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)