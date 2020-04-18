Abba Kyari: Lagos reveals where he ‘died from complications of Coronavirus’

The Lagos State Government has shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to enquiries on the heels of Abba Kyari’s death, Dr. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State said in a statement Saturday that, “Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos”.

Prior to this assertion, Lagos officials had kept sealed lips over the whereabouts of Abba Kyari who had himself earlier said he was relocating from Abuja to Lagos to continue with his treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lagos eventually opened up as Dr Abayomi said: “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.”