Abba Kyari: KDSG condoles with Buhari

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has personally called President Muhammadu Buhari to condole with him over the death of Malam Abba Kyari, his Chief of Staff.

A statement signed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe on Saturday, said that the governor conveyed his condolence on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State.

‘’The death of Malam Abba is a sad moment, a painful manifestation of the huge toll COVID-19 is taking on lives and livelihoods. May Allah grant him peaceful repose. Our thoughts at this moment are with his family,’’ the statement said.

The Deputy Governor said that ‘’Kaduna State Government prays that the President, members of the Federal Executive Council and Malam Abba’s family be blessed with fortitude during this sad moment.’’

Dr Balarabe pointed out that ‘’amidst the pain of this moment, we are reminded of the critical and urgent task of safeguarding the lives of citizens through rigorous enforcement of preventive measures to reduce the terrible toll of COVID-19.’’