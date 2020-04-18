Abba Kyari: Governors commiserate with Buhari

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.

The forum in a condolence letter addressed to Buhari and signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja said that the NGF received with shock the news of the death of Kyari.

“On behalf of all the 36 State Governors under the platform of the NGF, I write to offer our deepest condolences.”

Fayemi said that late Kyari steered the activities of his office with the passion and integrity of a patriot who wished nothing but progress for his country and demanded nothing but decorum, care and respect for those who sought Buhari’s attention as the President.

“With wisdom and foresight, he forged strong ties between the President and the ministers, and strengthened the bond between our forum and your administration.

“He did not allow public perception to affect his loyalty to you and remained a pillar of your administration to his last breadth,” he said.

Fayemi prayed that Allah (SWT) grant Buhari and the country the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“As we condole our President and country in this trying moment, the NGF avails this opportunity to renew to you the assurance of our highest consideration,” he added.(NAN)