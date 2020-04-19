Abba Kyari: FCT Minister condoles with president, family

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has offered the heartfelt condolences of the FCT Administration and the residents of the FCT to President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Abba Kyari family on the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

The Minister described the late Chief of Staff as a quintessential administrator whose great wealth of experience spanning both the public and private sectors was positively brought to bear in the management of the affairs of the country including the FCT.

He prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and gives his family the strength to bear the loss.