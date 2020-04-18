Abba Kyari: Buhari receives condolence messages from foreign, national leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja received several messages of condolences from foreign and national leaders over the death of Abba Kyari, his late Chief of Staff.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement, said the President received telephone calls from President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana and President Muhammadou Youssoufou of Niger Republic.

Shehu said President Buhari also received calls of condolences from ex-President Yayi Boni of Benin Republic and two former Nigerian Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“President Buhari also received similar messages of condolence from the embassies of friendly countries including Egypt, Chad and Liberia,’’ he said.

Shehu revealed that messages were also received from Governors Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Others included the former Governors of Katsina, Sa’idu Barda, Zamfara Abdulaziz Yari and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara as well as the former Senate President, Ken Nnamanni.

The presidential aide disclosed that the president also received condolence messages from the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

According to Shehu, the Emirs of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu, Gwandu, retired Gen. Muhammadu Bashar, and that of Machina, Alhaji Bashir Bukar also called the president to condole with him over the death of his chief of staff.

“APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu were among the early callers.

“Calls to the President were also received from Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, former Ministers, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and Gen. Ike Umaru Sanda Nwachukwu; Senators Monsurat Sunmonu and Kabiru Marafa as well as Pastor Tunde Bakare,’’ Shehu further said.(NAN)