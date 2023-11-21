Abba Kabir Commissions Remodelled Accident and Emergency Wing of Hospital in Kano

In his efforts towards improving the services of the state- owned health facilities, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf on Monday commissioned the remodelled and equipped Accident and Emergency section of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital (MMSH).

Speaking at the point of commissioning the section, Governor Abba Kabir who was visibly elated, said the remodelling and equipping the oldest hospital in the state became necessary looking at its dilapidated condition at the time of assumption of office, a situation that need to be checked and corrected for the benefit of teaming populace that are visiting the facility.

Alhaji Abba Kabir appreciated the work done in giving the wing a facelift and modern equipment put in place for the enhanced medical care to patients with emergency cases and those who had accident.

commended the officials of the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders who contributed in making the project a reality.

On voluntary health workers assisting in the operations of the Accident and Emergency section, the Governor expressed happiness with what they are doing and directed the Commissioner of Health to come up with an initiative of reciprocating the gesture by the state government in appreciation of their sacrifices.

Hundereds of thousands of Kano residents thronged the itinerary of the Governor’s convoy starting from State road- IBB Way- Kantin Kwari Market and to Murtala Muhammad hospital, the venue of the event, chanting slogans of solidarity in support of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s government.

