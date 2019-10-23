Abba-Gana writes Gowon: Your good counsel, worthy examples still needed

By Danlami Nmodu

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, Engr Muhammed Abba-Gana has written a heart- warming letter to General Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of the former head of state’s 85th birthday.

A copy of the letter seen by Newsdiaryonline says the general’s “good counsel and worthy examples are still needed” in Nigeria.

According to the former Minister, “ At the age of 85years you look like 50 years old. Your good counsel and worthy examples are still needed. Therefore we pray to God our Creator and Sustainer, to give you many more years in good health. Amin. “

While hailing the patriotism of General Gowon, he said ,”Your good intentions, good and patriotic actions/deeds and humane/kind character are the hallmark of your Godly personality. You left behind an unequalled and lasting legacy of a united Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He recalled that, “After Lord Lugard’s amalgamation of 1914, we are lucky and grateful that God used you to strengthen and keep Nigeria one and united, like in a referendum, in the form of Biafran war.

“At the end of the unfortunate Biafran war of Nigerian unity, your famous declaration of ‘no victor no vanquished’ provided the national and political framework for the reintegration of the large and enterprising Igbo ethnic group from the Biafran side into the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation program integrated the Igbo ethnic group back to their former status in the Nigerian political economy.

“Following your patriotic/nationalistic footsteps, just 9 years after the end of the unfortunate Biafran war, an Igbo man, Dr. Alex Ekweme, became the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And soon after, the Biafran leader, Ojukwu, was pardoned by the then President Shehu Shagari; thus concluding the reconciliation/reintegration of the Igbo ethnic group politically, economically & socially.

“ All this was made possible by the excellent and states manly framework and roadmap you provided after the surrender of Biafran soldiers.

“This is the reason why the Good Lord has kept you all along for us,” the ex minister said.